Sziget 2023 gives a platform to the Dutch: Son Mieux and Jungle By Night, among others, announced

Sziget 2023 is hugely popular with many Dutch people, but also vice versa. Every year there are many famous acts from our own little country. This year, Son Miux and Jungle By Night will be in attendance, among others.

The Hungarian festival is home to some of the biggest acts in the world, such as Billie Eilish and Florence + The Machine. But the Dutch are also present at Sziget 2023. Not only a large number of visitors, but also present in the form of artists on the posters. The Hague in particular is doing well again. For example, this year 3FM’s Prince S. And sending the Goats to Budapest with their colorful kids form. The seven-member group Son Miux is also present. They also get a prominent place on the main stage.

A total of 29 Dutch acts can be found on several stages. The cast is quite varied, to say the least. You will not only find dirty ashtrays at the festival, but also slippery eels. There are some cover bands, but also alternative groups like Tramhaus and the instrumental sounds of Jungle By Night. As the Netherlands, we should definitely also send acts to Sziget that are at home in the dance and techno genre. That’s why Reinier Zonneveld, Bart Skiles and Devin Wilde will turn audiences upside down.

Jungle by Night – photo credit: Kamil Scholten / Festilix

Sziget 2023

Also this summer, many Dutch people will board a car or special train that will take them to Sziget 2023. Although the festival is over 1300 kilometers away from Utrecht, this distance does not deter festival-goers. And it’s a good thing, because every year the event in Budapest presents another great poster. Sziget takes place in mid-August, which means the festival often overlaps with Terai’s in terms of programming. In addition to the two headliners, they also share big names like M83, Moderate and Falls.

Do you want to experience a great week like many compatriots and do you still have some place in your agenda between 10 and 15 August? Then there are still tickets available. You can experience the whole festival for 379 Euros. It is also possible to get a day ticket from 85 Euros. The Sziget Express has a place too: not only a super comfortable, but also a sustainable way to get to an international festival.