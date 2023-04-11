Szygenda’s play in LEC that left everyone speechless

See big plays in competitions like the League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC) is not something strange. After all, we are talking about the best players in the world at a professional level. On April 10, the matches that would define the two teams were played, going to the best of five. KOI was one of the teams that played these seriesalthough finally would end up falling by a resounding 2-0 against Team BDS.

Despite the defeat, we were able to see great moments from the tents. One of the outstanding plays of the night was signed by Mathias Jensen «Szygenda«, toplaner of KOIs. the danish player managed to escape to about 200 life points with a unique style, walking between the two enemy turrets of the mid lane without receiving a single hit from the enemy structures.

Szygenda’s play that surprised everyone

Carrying out a play like this is something very complicated. While it is true that the size of the champions has something to do with this type of interaction, it is not easy to execute something like this. Such was the surprise when he got it that even Professional players highlighted the difficulty of getting between these two towers without receiving any kind of hit. In Only Q It has been seen on occasion, but it is not something easy to replicate.

The move has already gone viral both on Twitter and on other Reddit-caliber networks. Some believe that only champions with the hit box smallest in the game can get it. Among them are his own kennen protagonist of this play, amumu, ziggs either Veigaramong others.

For now, the LEC returns on Saturday, April 15 with clashes between Fnatic / MAD Lions and G2 Esports / SK Gaming. This last match will decide KOI’s rival, with whom they will face each other on Sunday, April 16 at 8:00 p.m. (CEST).

