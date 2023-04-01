T1 closes the classification to the MSI

The confrontation between first and second place in the League of Legends Championship Korea (LCK) has had a clear dominator. T1 has prevailed over Gen.G with a solid 3-1 to qualify for the final and opt for its eleventh regional title. However, this year reaching the final does not only mean being able to fight for a trophy. This time the three-time world champions have already secured their participation in the Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) after the win against the defending South Korean champions.

Since the MSI format change, the tournament qualification system has changed in most regions. In the LCK, the League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) and the League of Legends Pro League (LPL) are the two finalists who get the ticket to the international championship. In the League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC) works differently due to the league format. Being divided into three splitsthe winner of the winter season and the spring season get the ticket. In the case of repeat champion, the club with the most accumulated points in both seasons is classified.

However, in South Korea there has been little room for error for the T1 classification. The leaders of the regular phase of the LCK once again dominate the Spring Split full. They only suffered against KT Rolster by reaching a fifth map. Instead, this time he has had more certainties against a Gen.G held by Han Wang-ho.”peanut«. The three-time world champions are the great favorites of the competition: he all pro It is their entire squad, they have only given up one loss since the season premiere and they have the MVP of the competition, Ryu Min-seok”keria«.

T1 and G2 Esports want to meet again

T1 joins Cloud9 and G2 Esports as the clubs that have reached MSI so far, which will be held in London. Both the South Korean and European teams have satisfied their desires because they wanted to meet again in this edition to revive one of the great international rivalries of recent times. In 2022 it was the representatives of the LCK who wanted to meet G2 after the samurai prevailed in the semifinals of 2019.

However, this time it is the LEC team that has the most desire. Recently, the G2 medium, Rasmus Winther «caPs«, declared in an interview with Cybersport that he wanted to play against Lee Sang-hyeok «Faker» and company to take revenge for the defeats in the last MSI. Although a priori it is more complicated, Cloud9 also seeks revenge on T1 because it coincided with the South Korean giant in the group stage of the last few worlds. In their own region, the North Americans said goodbye to the World Cup as bottom group.

