T1’s masterclass on how to play a ranged bot lane

T1 is one of the teams that can boast of having one of the best bot lanes of the world. Lee Min-hyeong”Gumayusi» and Ryu Min-seok «keria»are currently one of the names to be feared within the League of Legends Championship Korea (LCK). The bot lane of the South Korean organization dominates the league, being a key part of the leaderboard lead. During their last match against Hanwha Life Esports the duo have shown their quality teaching how to play correctly through the range with Ziggs and Jin.

So far in the Spring Split, Keria has been one of the most innovative supports in the LCK. The T1 player is one of the professionals who is abusing shooters like supportshaving played picks Like Kalista or Caitlyn. For the first map against Hanwha Life Esports, the South Korean has opted for Jhin, a popular character as a support even before the premiere of the 13th season. Nevertheless, the three-time world champions have been the first to adapt to this meta by having a magician like ADC.

Faced with a bot lane made up of Varus and Rakan, Gumayusi and Keria have squeezed the most out of how to do harass the rival shooter. Every time Hanwha Life Esports shooter Park Do-hyeon”Viper“, tried to get minions the T1 duo punished with their abilities. However, the key to bot lane has been in how they played with space against Kim Jeong-min”Life«. Viper could counter by dealing damage with a Piercing Arrow (Q), but Life couldn’t ever force a trade. At all times the bottom lane of the three-time world champions kept the necessary distance to get minionspunish the rival ADC and be able to expel Rakan from the line in the event that he looked for a trade.

Another of the fundamental aspects of the range is found in the ability to force hunts or make skirmishes favorable. Through the resetsKeria covered Lee Sang-hyeok”Faker»before Kim Geon-woo«ZEKA» in the Kassadin-Irelia matchup, favorable for the Hanwha Life Esports medium. The threat of range played a factor similar to that of the fake pressurein which the opponent respects the opponent before the possibility of receiving a gank rival through the invisibility of characters like Evelynn or Twitch.

Due to these factors, the T1 bot lane has been able to dominate Hanwha Life with a composition that is unusual in competition. Gumayusi has finished the match with 1/1/11, while Keria has finished the game with 5/2/10. However, the three-time world champions have finally relented after losing the match 1-2. Their next match will be on Friday, February 4 against Nongshim Redforce.