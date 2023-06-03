Taar (2022) **** Blu-ray Review – The FilmBlog

We had to wait 16 years to direct after Little Children (2006) Todd Field Will direct another film and what kind. Tar (2022) A psychological drama about a conductor with a troubled past that feels like a film adaptation of someone who really existed. The film feels so authentic and yet it is fiction written by Field. It’s also a drama we don’t see often, and one that doesn’t serve audiences with young spoons. He Tar The flop is an afterthought as it had a relatively low film budget. However, I am sure this picture will resonate for a long time to come and hope we see more films like this in the future.

Short content: After a remarkable career few could dream of, legendary conductor/composer Lydia Tarr (Cate Blanchett), the Berliner Philharmoniker’s first female principal conductor, is at the pinnacle of her potential. As a conductor, Lydia not only orchestrates, she manipulates. A pioneering, passionate virtuoso at the forefront of the male-dominated classical music industry. Lydia prepares for the release of her memoir while juggling work and family with her wife and concertmaster Sharon (Nina Haus). He’s also ready to take on one of his most important challenges: a live recording of Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 5. However, forces that even the mightiest Maestro cannot control are slowly breaking down Lydia’s elaborate facade, revealing troubling secrets and the treacherous, corrosive nature of power. Could ‘Cancel Culture’ topple Lydia from her pedestal?

It’s a #MeToo film like nothing we’ve seen before, We’ll never know what really happened. It is also not explicitly stated that Lydia has had a romantic/toxic relationship with Christa. All this is implied, but nothing is given directly. That’s what I love about this movie: It brings up so many clues (Christa’s ghost popping up everywhere in the corners of rooms, a black dog in a basement corridor as a sign of deep mourning, even a few words in an email The book introduces Lydia to Christa with explicit references to their relationship – in the book Violet threatens to commit suicide if Vita leaves her) and it lets the audience meet if they want to delve into it. We are left open to interpretations and hence you can see the film in different ways as well. Some will see this as people who can continue their lives despite being canceled, others will see just the opposite and examine the consequences and dangers of power in this case. Dozens of interpretations are possible and that’s the beauty of the story, but it would be wrong to make the film a #MeToo story. However, The Wire draws its inspiration from many of those stories, perhaps less from Harvey Weinstein, but more from stories where the artist digs his own demise (cf. Kanye West, Woody Allen, Kevin Spacey, …).

The success of his art has made this artist a monster, but can you separate the art and the artist and is purification possible?, Cleansing from sins. In our society this only seems possible on an individual level, so we see Lydia returning to her childhood home, watching old tapes to recharge her batteries. Regardless, she remains an artist and as a result you see her creating music on a game for the cosplay audience. The comparison with the audience at the Berliner Philharmoniker’s performance could hardly be overstated, but this is only the result of his actions. The game is called Monster Hunter, again a reference to the underlying story. Lydia wants to continue with her art no matter what. Art has become more important than the artist. And it may not have escaped your attention that Todd begins the film with the end credits, the cast in the foreground.



© Focus Features / Universal Pictures Belgium

And with a class act like Cate Blanchett in the lead role, this just might be an engrossing character study.Because she plays her character very closely. It may not be his best performance, but still one of the best I’ve seen from him in recent years, certainly on the level of actors like Daniel Day Lewis or Meryl Streep. The character she plays struggles with cognitive dissonance and in which her actions conflict with the values ​​she feels or wants to put out and paranoia gains the upper hand. Blanchett herself also conducts and plays the piano, which allowed Field and cinematographer Florian Hofmeister a certain freedom in camera work, especially sequence shots Field liked. Kate also brushed up on her German for the role.

In addition to Kate, we also see great performances by Noemie Merlant, Sylvia Floet, and Mark Strong. The music in the film was provided by Hildur Guðnadóttir, who is also mentioned in the story as a major composer. Tar appeared on DVD, Blu-ray and 4k UHD But May 17, 2023,