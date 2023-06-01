Taboo gone: NASA holds first scientific briefing on UFOs

Anyone who expected NASA to announce on Wednesday that it had found evidence of extraterrestrial life was soon lost. With its four-hour public meeting, the US space agency primarily wanted to rid UFO research of all stigma. For decades, NASA associated itself with UFO sightings as little as possible. Scientists who had devoted their careers to it were outraged, and for a long time NASA was the first to refute such comments. NASA now wants to break ties with that past.

That more serious research already begins with the name of the research object. so don’t say ‘ufo’, which is an abbreviation for unidentified flying objectBut say ‘UAP’ – unknown anomalous phenomena, Or unknown anomalous events. According to NASA, these are “observations of aerial phenomena that cannot be scientifically identified as aircraft or known natural phenomena.” This definition is not only broader than a UFO, but would also evoke fewer associations with flying saucers and green Martians.

This includes embedded content from social media networks that may want to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this. Click here to adjust your preferences

Almost exactly a year ago, NASA announced that it would set up a team to study such UAPs. The team, which includes sixteen leading scientists from various research fields, is now cataloging as many observations as possible and then trying to explain them. Wednesday’s briefing was its first public appearance.

blur awesome

In it, the scientists first and foremost made an impassioned plea to break the taboo surrounding UAPs. For example, one team member, Nicola Fox, reported that the scientists involved were harassed and bullied online because of their work. “It only hinders scientific progress,” Fox said, “and discourages others from studying this important topic.”

According to team chair, astronomer David Spergel, UAP reports are still few today and the lack of data is the biggest obstacle to a better understanding of UAPs. “Many pilots who notice UAP are reluctant to report it because the stigma is huge,” says Spergel. “One of our goals is to get rid of this, because if I had to sum up what we’ve learned in one sentence, it’s that we need better data. Currently, this data collection is disorganized and fragmented. To be able to explain better, a more focused and thorough action plan is needed.

So far, the group has collected about 800 unidentified air incidents, said Sean Kirkpatrick, director of the Department of Defense Office on the Matter (AARO). But only two to five percent of these are “really abnormal,” he assured.

We’ll have to wait a little longer for the hard results the NASA team can present. By the end of July, it hopes to publish a report containing the findings of nine months of research.