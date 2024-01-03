Taiwan condemns the presence of eight Chinese spy balloons in its airspace

A Chinese spy balloon is flying overhead

He Taiwan Ministry of Defense has reported the detection of eight Chinese observation balloons in its airspace this Saturday and that two of them have flown over the island.

According to an assessment published by Taiwan’s Defense Ministry on its

On the same note, Taiwan has condemned the presence of five fighter planes near the security line in the strait in recent hours And four Chinese ships.

Although the movement of Chinese aircraft and ships around the security line has been common for months now, China has been increasing the deployment of these observation balloons for some time, which Taiwan also interprets as a pressure maneuver.

The number of balloons found today is the largest number recorded in a single day since Taiwan decided to publish sightings of these devices in December.

earlier this week, taiwan condemned the decision of China To unilaterally cancel three air routes established between the parties since 2015. The measure was described as a “provocation” and a “threat to regional peace and stability.” Beijing,

Chinese observation balloon attack on Taiwan. Taiwan Ministry of Defense/X



According to a statement issued by Commercial and Cultural Office Of taipeiOn January 30, the administration civil Aviation Of China (CAAC announced arbitrary route cancellations) m503 and activation of pathways W122 And W123which reaches the midline Taiwan Strait and to the islands of kinmen And MATSU.

,taiwan And China They signed an agreement on air routes in 2015 m503, W122 And W123, Similarly, as per service plan rules air traffic According to ICAO, any modification to routes should be made only after it has been coordinated with all interested parties,” the text said.

He narrow has served for years as an informal border between taiwan And ChinaBut Beijing It insists on not recognizing its existence, so Chinese warplanes fly over the area while the Asian giants try to pressure the island into accepting its claims.

The Taiwanese office stressed that the Chinese decision “significantly alters the trust and credibility of the agreements as well as the status quo.” Taiwan Strait.”

“Furthermore, the said amendment – ​​which is responsible for Authoritarian nature of Chinese government– Threatens aviation security and peace and stability in the region,” he warned.

In this context, Taipei Commercial and Cultural Office He called on “the international community to get China to agree to negotiate changes in air routes with Taiwan.”

“The lack of this could translate into potential risks and hazards in aviation and China will be solely responsible,” the statement concluded.

The organization also recalled that 13 January 2024 Free, democratic, peaceful and transparent elections were held on the island of taiwanWhere the people expressed their will and chose the pro-democracy formula that would lead the government for the next four years.

(With information from Europa Press)