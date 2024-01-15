Take a look at this important (and forgotten) George Clooney action thriller

Just before they became Hollywood superstars, Nicole Kidman and George Clooney have been together filming “The Peacemaker,” which was recently added to Netflix. An ambitious action-espionage thriller that was important in Hollywood at its time, but which was all too quickly forgotten…

A pair of future superstars

In the late ’90s, George Clooney and Nicole Kidman may have already crossed paths in the Batman universe. But when they filmed the action thriller together in 1997 peacemakerNicole Kidman has already played the role of Dr. Chase Meridian batman foreverAnd George Clooney will don the vigilante costume batman and robin Only after the shooting of the film directed by Mimi Leder.

Given the mediocrity of Joel Schumacher’s films, it doesn’t hurt that the two actors don’t share this line due to the oblivion of their respective prestigious filmographies. However, this Batman line can be noted by the fact that it serves both Nicole Kidman and George Clooney ,star vehicle,An ambitious project with high risks to proceed Revelation for the anointment,

And if this is also another line today anecdotal In terms of their careers, this is the perspective they play together peacemaker,

The START agreements ended fifty years of the Cold War. Russia is committed to neutralizing its nuclear weapons stockpile. About ten Russian missiles were immediately stolen. Dr. Julia Kelly, head of nuclear security in Washington, has been entrusted with the direction of the research. He is also joined by teammate Lieutenant-Colonel Tom, who works with him in a very personal but effective manner Devo.

largely forgotten, peacemaker however was An important project in HollywoodBrand new in the Hollywood industry, both for its casting and its production company: dreamworks skg,

DreamWorks’ first feature film

peacemaker It is the first feature-length cinema film from DreamWorks Studios, which was co-founded by Steven Spielberg in 1994. It was he who offered her first cinema production to Mimi Leder, who by then had made a name for herself as a director of series including several episodes. of incident emergency situation, an Emmy Award to boot. This is the same series that opened the doors to cinema for George Clooney, and is produced by Steven Spielberg’s other company, Amblin Entertainment.

As Variety detailed, George Clooney was then under contract to play britt reid aka green Hornet In a film of the same name, which will be directed by Sam Raimi for Universal Pictures. desire for peacemaker, Steven Spielberg thus “stole” George Clooney from Universal Pictures. A bitter pill that he had no choice but to swallow, especially because the director had just signed him Sequel to Sense of the Future Jurassic Park,

When it was released in theaters on a significant production budget of $50 million, peacemaker earning slightly more than twice as much at the worldwide box office. The writing of the characters and the performances of Nicole Kidman and George Clooney have been highly praised, but critics say that despite being full of qualities, the film is inferior. take yourself too seriouslyWithout distancing itself from the clichés of the genre it nevertheless portrays.

torn between the idea of ​​proposing anti james bond By promoting investigation and seriousness of the topic and proposing action at all costs, peacemaker Quality production benefits but is scattered in its own separate intentions for a result that lacks cohesion and identity, as if its various dimensions were assembled without concern for harmony.

peacemakertest before big success

somehow, peacemaker Erases casts and acts as a transition A more glorious sequel For George Clooney and Nicole Kidman, for Mimi Leder and DreamWorks. In fact, peacemaker Released a few months later Batman and Robin. Then we talk more about this failure than about his performance in Mimi Leder’s film about George Clooney. For them, especially in the years that followed he distinguished himself Out of reach Steven Soderbergh, in a cameo Red line Success, by Terrence Malick king of the desert David O. by russell and coen brothers Hey brother!,

O’Brother ©BAC Films

This will be a cult film for Nicole Kidman captivating Then an unforgettable performance against his partner Tom Cruise in the city eyes wide Shut Before the Consecration of the World, by Stanley Kubrick red millfantasy movie Other and especially hours By Stephen Daldry in 2003.

Mimi Leder, in whom Steven Spielberg has renewed his confidence, directs Deep Impact In late 1997, for release in 1998 which achieved great commercial success $350 million collected at the worldwide box office. A DreamWorks co-production, followed by a series of successes we have to save soldier ryan in 1999, the Gladiator And chicken Run in 2000.