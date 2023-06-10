“Take off your bra for free wine”: Australian nightclub cancels party after social media criticism

An Australian nightclub has apologized for promoting a misogynistic party. If women take off their bra and hang it depending on their cup size, they can get a free drink here.

Woolshed promoted a party at the Hindley nightclub in Adelaide, Australia, in which women would get free drinks if they took off their bras and hung them in the club under the slogan: The bigger, the better. The number of free drinks a woman gets depends on her cup size. If someone had a Cup A they got one free drink, with a Cup B it was two free drinks and women with a C cup got three free drinks.

(read more below photo)

Women got free drinks based on their cup size , © The Woolshed at Hindley

The nightclub drew immediate criticism on social media. “When it comes to free drinks and bras, all the perverts come,” someone wrote under a Facebook post from the nightclub. Another agreed: “It’s hard enough keeping drunk men off you and then you’re forced to take your bra off.”

So the nightclub canceled the event and apologised. It writes on Facebook, “We sincerely apologize that our post made some people feel uncomfortable and came across as body shaming, which was never our intention.” “Based on the feedback we received, we have canceled the party and will be holding workshops on how to foster a fun and safe environment for all.”