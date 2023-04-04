Take Two Shuts Down Suit Against Modders Out Of Court, Forces Them To Pay Legal Costs

In 2019, Take Two had sued a group of modders who they had been working on a reverse engineering project for Grand Theft Auto III and Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, all after appealing Take Two’s complaint on GitHub. Now, as we can read on Twitter, this lawsuit has been closed out of court.

This does not imply that everything has been easy for the modders, who without having done anything wrong, supposedly have not had to pay Take Two anything, but they do have to bear the legal costs that the Take Two tantrum has caused, so financially, they have been left in an extremely delicate position for nothing.

Take Two has not ended here, because as we read on these lines, Take Two wants to find the rest of the “unnamed” modders in the lawsuitpossibly to do the same as far as generating high economic stress is concerned.

Surely, by comparison, it seems better that there was no trial, Although there are not a few users who are thinking about crowdfunding to help these modders in this case, where Take Two’s greed has ruined their lives, or a good part of it.

