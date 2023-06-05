Talk show Op1 will be completely redesigned next summer

creator of on one would be widespread in late night talk shows in the coming months. Due to a format change, daily changing pairings will soon be a thing of the past.

on a-Presenter Amber Kortzorg confirmed the upcoming, surprising changes to the NPO talk show in an interview with Televizier.

two weeks

From July, the program will move away from the daily rotating presenting pairing for two months: “Natasaje Gibbs and I will be presenting the talk show for two consecutive weeks in mid-July. It’s a kind of rotation service to give variety. ” Couple a little more free time.” According to Kortzorg, WNL couple Velmoed Sijtsma and Jört Kelder will be responsible for two weeks. Max couple Charles Gronhuizen and Else de Bruyn and EO hosts Tijs van den Brink and Margje Fikse are also part of the summer schedule.

challenge

Kortzorg is waiting for at least ten transmissions on one In one line: “Though I’m preparing myself, because it’s long days: you’re busy broadcasting from 9:00 a.m. until midnight. Broadcasting.”

regular service program on one Will resume from Monday 21st August.