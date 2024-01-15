Talks stalled: Hamas terrorists withdraw from negotiating table with Israel

Relatives of hostages taken by Hamas in the final stages of a four-day march from the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip to Jerusalem (AP Photo/Mahmoud Ilian)

The Hamas terrorist group left Cairo this Wednesday after a new day of intense negotiations Qatar, Egypt and United States As the agency has been told, as mediator to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and are now waiting for the response of the Israeli side. efe Palestinian source familiar with the talks.

You may be interested in: Israel bombs Hezbollah missile launch sites in Lebanon after attack on Goren

conversation has reached a “dangerous turn that jeopardizes its success and the possibility of reaching a final agreement”said the sources, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

According to these sources, the Palestinian terrorist group is “fixed” Israel “will not give clear answers to the main questions” it asks: A permanent ceasefire, complete withdrawal of its troops from the Gaza Strip and return of displaced persons to their homes.

You may be interested in: Qatar’s Prime Minister arrives in America as talks continue for ceasefire in Gaza

“on this basis, Hamas has not presented any new initiative regarding the number of prisonersWhich is the most important issue for Israel,” the sources said, before adding that “the mediators tried to reassure Hamas that its demands are acceptable to the Israeli side.”

“Hamas wants this to be included in the agreement, not just a verbal guarantee,” the sources said.

Hamas is holding hundreds of Israeli hostages (Stringer/dpa)



According to informants, Hamas considered the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip “vague and ambiguous”. Because Israel offers to withdraw to the east of the enclaves without specifying the locationsWhereas the Islamist group demands that this happen through specific and clear areas.

You may be interested in: Israel criticizes release of EU funds to finance UN refugee agency in Gaza

Regarding the ceasefire issue, the source highlighted that Israel has not given any guarantees regarding this demand of Hamas and all resistance factions.

“In the first phase, Hamas demands a complete suspension of military operations, provided that the second phase includes discussions of a definitive ceasefire,” he said.

However, according to Palestinian and Egyptian sources familiar with the talks in Cairo, the parties had reached an agreement on the “fundamental points” of the ceasefire, Dangers still exist.

The mediators – Qatar, Egypt and the United States – are trying to find an intermediate solution to bring the approaches closer and end the crisis, however, at the moment, the talks appear to be blocked, Palestinian sources say.

Hamas demands withdrawal of Israeli troops (Reuters/Amir Cohen)

According to a statement from Hamas This morning, Israel is “avoiding the obligations of this agreement, particularly those relating to the permanent ceasefire, the withdrawal of displaced persons (from the Northern Strip) and the withdrawal of military troops from the Palestinian Territory”.

Weeks of negotiations, along with increasing pressure usa and the rest of the international community, Ceasefire comes before the start of the holy month of RamadanWhich will start on next 10th or 11th March according to the lunar calendar.

But after four days of talks, no concrete progress seems to be happening. cairoDespite the “flexibility” that Hamas claims to display today.

Israel did not participate in these meetings held in Cairo. Hamas, citing logistical problems caused by the war, said it could not provide it with a list of the names of hostages still alive.

According to leaks, some of the 134 captives are in the hands of other groups or militias secretly held in the enclave, and more than thirty of them are already dead, which Hamas has blamed on Israeli bombardment.

(with information from EFE)