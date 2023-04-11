Talon announces his entry into Pokémon UNITE

Heelthe leading esports organization in Southeast Asia, has announced its entry in pokemon unite. Your template will have your based in the Philippines and will begin competing in the APAC-EAST regional qualifiers on April 15 and 16, with the aim to qualify for the Pokemon World Championship Series 2023Pokémon UNITE category.

Heel count with one extraordinary record of success competitive in esports since its inception in 2017, with leading teams in several of Asia’s top esports titles, such as League of Legends, VALORANT, Dota 2 and Arena of Valor. Now he will look to replicate his regional and global success in this burgeoning title.

The team will have multiple opportunities to qualify for the Yokohama Pokémon World Championship Series, with Asian qualifiers taking place in April, May, and June. In addition, the event will have a prize to be distributed $500,000 and will have teams of Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Europe, North America, Latin America, Brazil and Oceania.

Pokémon is an iconic IP that holds a special place in the hearts of millions of people around the world, so for us to see a new esports title like Pokémon UNITE emerge is truly exciting. We believe that it is a great opportunity for us to participate in a relatively young scene with great potential for growth at an early stage. With our history of building championship-winning teams in both the MOBA and mobile gaming genres, we wanted to not only bring our professional performance knowledge to support aspiring gamers, but also grow and contribute to the broader community. . Our ultimate goal, as always, is to provide as large a platform as possible for both players and fans in our region to engage in their passion for gaming, and we think Pokémon UNITE is a great way to do that. Sean Zhang, CEO of Talon

Pokemon UNITE It was released in 2021 and it hasn’t taken long to gain a huge following, especially in the Southeast Asia region. The world championship is the most prestigious event of this title.