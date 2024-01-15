Tampa Bay Rays sign former Boston Red Sox player

In the 2023 season Major League Baseball (MLB), tampa bay rays It was one of the organizations that surprised the most due to its performance, as it started with a historic 13–0 streak that helped it achieve 99 wins and enter the postseason. So, after setting the bar high, the Florida franchise is expected to deliver a similar performance in 2024.

For this upcoming campaign, tampa bay rays has been strengthened with young players such as Richie Palacios Former Detroit Tigers reliever, from the St. Louis Cardinals tyler alexanderformer all star pitcher Chris Devensky and the pitcher too phil mattonFrom Houston Astros, This combined with the Cubans having a fairly competitive squad. Randy Arozarena And yandy diazTo emulate what was done in the previous crop.





Not satisfied and only a few days left for the game to start spring training, Tampa Bay Announced signing of shortstop and second baseman yu chang, The Taiwanese will return to the franchise he played for in 2022, when he played 36 games. There he recorded a .260 average, hit three home runs and drove in 12 runs. However, he was placed on assignment at the end of the season and claimed off waivers. Boston Red Sox.

The Tampa Bay Rays may find an option in Yu Chang’s box

According to the statement of the organization official account in xThere is a contract between the two parties minor leagueWith an invitation to spring training.

He joined the red-legged franchise after notable performances in World Baseball Classic With the Taiwanese team. he was also selected Best player of group stage After hitting a .437 average with two home runs and eight RBI in four games. However, he could not convert that performance into a regular campaign boston red sox And after 39 games, in which he hit .200, he was demoted to Triple A, before becoming a free agent in October.

yu chang He could have a high chance of making the team facing the upcoming 2024 MLB campaign. This is because there are many questions about the picture, mainly due to the problems it faces. wander francoadded to Taylor Walls He is in the process of recovering from his offseason surgery.

their stage in big league It started in June 2019. Since then, the 28-year-old player has been with four franchises. He ran four campaigns cleveland patron, After this, he had fleeting steps pittsburgh pirates And Tampa Bayuntil it ends Boston Red Sox.