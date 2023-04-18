Tapu Bulu in Pokémon GO: best counters, attacks and Pokémon to defeat him

tapu bulu it’s a Pokemon available at raids of Five stars of Pokémon GO. In this pokemon go guide we tell you what are the top counters for Tapubulu, what attacks to use and what pokemon to use to defeat it.

Tapu Bulu in Pokémon GO: explanation of the Raid

Tapu Bulu is a Grass-Type and Fairy-Type Pokémon. available at raids of Five stars from Pokemon GO. Considering their Types, the best counters Possible are Steel, Fire, Ice, Poison, and Flying-type Pokémon with powerful attacks of the same Type. Besides, due to its dual Grass/Fairy Type it will take additional damage from Poison Type attacks. AND If we can also use Mega Evolutions or Dark Pokémon, even better.

If we don’t have Pokémon in conditions of these Types, then our best bet will be to use the most powerful Pokémon we have with good DPS and STAB. Check our Types table to find out more.

Tapu Bulu 5 Star Raid Explained | Image via @MikoGraphicsPE

Evidently, the more players participate in the Raid, the higher the chances of success. To play it safe, we should have a group of at least six players with good Pokémon of the Types that we have mentioned before and with attacks of the same Type.

Below we leave you a selection of several Pokémon to use to face Tapu Bulu in Pokémon GO:

Best counters for Tapu Bulu in Pokémon GO

Nihilego with noxious jab (Quick Attack) and Mud pump (Charged Attack).

roserade with noxious jab (Quick Attack) and Mud pump (Charged Attack).

overqwil with noxious jab (Quick Attack) and Mud pump (Charged Attack).

toxicroak with noxious jab (Quick Attack) and Mud pump (Charged Attack).

Gengar with Misfortune (Quick Attack) and Mud pump (Charged Attack).

victreebel with Acid (Quick Attack) and Mud pump (Charged Attack).

Mega Beedrill with noxious jab (Quick Attack) and Mud pump (Charged Attack).

Mega Gengar with Misfortune (Quick Attack) and Mud pump (Charged Attack).

Mega Charizard Y with Fire Spin (Quick Attack) and fiery ring (Charged Attack).

dark victreebel with Acid (Quick Attack) and Mud pump (Charged Attack).

Dark Vileplume with Acid (Quick Attack) and Mud pump (Charged Attack).

skuntank with noxious jab (Quick Attack) and Mud pump (Charged Attack).

In our Pokémon GO guide we help you with different aspects of the game, such as how to complete the Special Research From the Shadows, or how to find Giovanni and how to beat him.