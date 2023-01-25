Tapu Koko in Pokémon GO: best counters, attacks and Pokémon to defeat him

tapu koko is a Pokemon available at raids of Five stars of Pokémon GO. In this pokemon go guide we tell you what are the Tapu Koko’s best counters, what attacks to use Y what pokemon to use to defeat it. Let’s go there:

Tapu Koko in Pokémon GO: explanation of the Raid

Tapu Koko is an Electric-type and Fairy-type Pokémon. available in raids of Five stars. Considering its two Types, the best possible counters are Ground and Poison-type Pokémon with powerful attacks of the same Type. Y if we can use Mega Evolutions or Dark Pokémon, even better. If we don’t have Pokémon in conditions of these Types, then our best bet will be to use the most powerful Pokémon we have with good DPS and STAB. Check our Types table to find out more.

Evidently, the more players participate in the Raid, the higher the chances of success. To play it safe, we should have a group of at least five players with good Pokémon of the Types that we have mentioned before and with attacks of the same Type.

Below we leave you a selection of several Pokémon to use to face Tapu Koko in Pokémon GO:

Best counters for Tapu Koko in Pokémon GO

Nihilego with noxious jab (Quick Attack) and Mud pump (Charged Attack).

with (Quick Attack) and (Charged Attack). excadrill with mud slap (Quick Attack) and Earthquake (Charged Attack).

with (Quick Attack) and (Charged Attack). mamoswine with mud slap (Quick Attack) and Equine Strength (Charged Attack).

with (Quick Attack) and (Charged Attack). Rhyperior with mud slap (Quick Attack) and Earthquake (Charged Attack).

with (Quick Attack) and (Charged Attack). Groudon with shot mud (Quick Attack) and Earthquake (Charged Attack).

with (Quick Attack) and (Charged Attack). Garchomp with shot mud (Quick Attack) and Alive earth (Charged Attack).

with (Quick Attack) and (Charged Attack). Mega Gengar with Misfortune (Quick Attack) and Mud pump (Charged Attack).

with (Quick Attack) and (Charged Attack). Mega Beedrill with noxious jab (Quick Attack) and Mud pump (Charged Attack).

with (Quick Attack) and (Charged Attack). Mega Swampert with shot mud (Quick Attack) and Earthquake (Charged Attack).

with (Quick Attack) and (Charged Attack). Dark Mamoswine with mud slap (Quick Attack) and Equine Strength (Charged Attack).

with (Quick Attack) and (Charged Attack). Dark Ursaluna with Tackle (Quick Attack) and Equine Strength (Charged Attack).

with (Quick Attack) and (Charged Attack). Dark Golurk with mud slap (Quick Attack) and Alive earth (Charged Attack).

In our Pokémon GO guide we give you all the keys to the game, including how to defeat Team GO Rocket Grunts and how to defeat Giovanni.