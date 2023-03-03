Tarik’s audience on LOCK//IN exceeds that of the official channel

Facing the popularization and expansion of VALORANT, Riot Games has allowed the co stream from official competitions to certain content creators. Among them is Tarik Celik, streamer of Sentinels and formerly a professional player of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO). However, in this LOCK //IN – inaugural tournament of the VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT) of 2023 – the developer has been in for a surprise: the audience of its main official channel has been surpassed.

As revealed by the platform Esports Charts, the audience of co stream of Tarik from LOCK//IN has been superior to the official channel of Riot Games. The metrics are applied within the total hours viewed, where the streamer surpasses the VALORANT channel by almost half a million. The Sentinels member accumulates a total of 2.81 million hours, while the developer has another 2.47 million. In third position is the Brazilian VALORANT account, which has accumulated 898.2 million hours.

Notably, Tarik is currently one of the top 10 most popular content creators on Twitch.. According to data from Streams Chartsin 2022 the streamer of Sentinels was the ninth most viewed on the platform. The American accumulated a total of 71.68 million hours viewed, eight ahead of other creators such as HasanAbi or Asmongold. The sentinel bases its content mainly on shootersince it is there where he has worked both his career as a professional player and his personal brand.

The great importance of Brazil in VALORANT

If in the sports field Brazil hit the table in 2022 thanks to the success of LOUD in the VALORANT Champions, in terms of audiences, the country has claimed once again so far from LOCK//IN. Not only is his VALORANT channel the third most watched during the tournament, but Portuguese is the second most popular language broadcast after English. Also, by far the most-watched match of the inaugural VCT championship featured NRG and LOUD.