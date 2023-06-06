Tars Poelvoorde also plays in the Belgian Cup in Reckem with a powerful solo: “Perfect end of my first half of the season” (Wargem)

On Sunday, Tars Polvoorde pulled away from the leading group of nine in the final stage of the Arend der Junioren in Rekkum. “I am very happy to be able to win the only West Flemish round of the Belgian Cup in my jersey of the provincial champion,” says the Waregem native.

On a slightly downhill course in this round of the Belgian Cup, Poulvoorde came to the fore at just the right time. Shortly after the halfway point, he reacted to attempt a foursome with his teammate Victor Soennes and Belgian cyclo-cross champion Victor Vandenberg. Two riders followed. Nine had soon built up a convincing lead.

Finally just before the final pass, Poulvoorde thought his moment had come. After about thirteen kilometers alone he made it by a large margin. Their victory was almost a copy of the provincial championship in Torhout. “After a smooth initial phase, I was troubled by the heat. Drinking extra quickly made me feel better. When the price exploded, it snowed again. I was lucky enough to have Victor Sonnens present. It was another perfect day for our team.”

“In the final, the head turns were smaller,” continues Poelvoorde. “Some were no longer fully involved. It was clear that fatigue was setting in. I had some reservations left. At the end of a tough race I could make myself small and popular. This win was my first half of the season. It’s a great ending. From now on I will focus on my final exam series in Latin languages ​​at Heilig-Hart College in Waregem. I’m going to university in September.”

Overall win Tour de l’Eur Juniors

A week earlier, Polvoorde was also supreme at the Tour de l’Eur Juniors, a three-day event in France. He won the opening stage after a single and took the overall victory. “I have never driven better. Hopefully I will do well in the second half of my campaign.

Baptiste Swartwegher, Janthe Verstraete, Andres Lobueck, Milan Vermeulen, Seppe Lehmann, Joshua Landervin, Milan Braal and Viggo Van Neste showed themselves in the first half.