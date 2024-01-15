Taste and good atmosphere at El Limón restaurant in Humacao

“El Limón is El Limón because of its pastries.” With more than 45 years of experience, convinced of the recipe that promotes the success of her business, Michelle Rosario Santana celebrates the growth and perseverance of the establishment located in the Punta Santiago sector.

And, El Limon Restaurant, which is also part of the Humacao Gastronomic Route, has become a mandatory stop when visiting this city.

In addition to pastries, the culinary concept specializes in seafood salads and preparations with seafood.

Michelle Rosario Santana, Owner. (Isabel Ferre Sadurni)

“Since it is the coast, people come after seafood. We have prawn pastries, chapin, octopus, mixed, steak, beef and chicken. But number one is shrimp cakes. Even if they order a main course, they always order their pastry before they eat,” Rosario Santana said. “We are also number one in seafood-filled arepas; We prepare them with octopus, shrimp, carrucho and mixed shrimp,’ highlights the businessman, who has owned the business since 2016. Similarly, at El Limón you will find octopus, shrimp and lobster filled with carrucho, as well as chilos filled with char. Sea food.

“As a side dish, people like mofongo the most, but it is also sold with tostones and coconut arepa is also in great demand,” the 46-year-old woman said. Meat pieces cannot be missing from the menu so that diners can enjoy the experience of sea and land. Rosario Santana said, “We came out with a dish called La Perla del Limón, which is a steak with sautéed shrimp, which is highly requested by our customers.” Among beverages, natural juices predominate such as: grapefruit, pink grapefruit, passion fruit, as well as coconut water, drinks, mojitos and their piña colada, which is “a favorite of many”.

Steak with grilled shrimp. (Isabel Ferre Sadurni)

The restaurant was initially founded by businesswoman Ana M. Rosado, who leased the operations to the current owner in 2016. “This is a prestigious business in Humacao. I ate pastries here when I was young. By 2016 I arrived here and took over the reins. Thanks to Ana, who when we took over the business she gave us her recipe, her formula and we continue to make it the way she did,” commented Rosario Santana.

Arepa filled with octopus. (Isabel Ferre Sadurni)

The dining room has space for 60 people and includes a terrace. “People come here from all over Puerto Rico; They come from Orlando and all over the United States. When they get to Puerto Rico they say, if they haven’t come to El Limón, they haven’t come to Puerto Rico,” the restaurant owner said.

new work

After gaining experience in restaurant management, Rosario Santana embarked on a new business adventure.

It is about the creation of a new culinary concept called Brisas del Mar, which is also part of the Humacao Gastronomic Route.

“It (El Limón) still belongs to Ana; I’ve rented it and I’ll stay here forever. But I always said that at some point I wanted to be Anna Part 2 and have my own thing. Thank God, we later had the opportunity to buy a place here in Punta Santiago, called Brisas del Mar,” the entrepreneur said of the place that serves seafood, lobster, meat, among other dishes. And specializes in salads.

They also offer “hamburger home nutsE” of 8 ounces, which comes with the house sauce, which is cheese, bacon, yellow and guava, the owner said.

“We also have the Sea Whirlpool. It’s called that because we’re near the ocean and here we see a lot of bodies of water. This dish is a fusion of flavors; it’s a salad of all seafood: shrimp, octopus and lobster. .It is served cold,” Rosario Santana explained. One of its most notable dishes is El Cayo de Brisas, inspired by Cayo Santiago, located in that maritime region.

“It’s a base of house sauce and salmon mixed with risotto in guava. And we have an exquisite breast filled with chicken sausage and cream cheese, wrapped in bacon and served with masonry and the sauce of your choice,” the businessman highlighted.