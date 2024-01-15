‘Tata’ Martino worried about Messi: “It’s about substitutions…”

inter miami won against nashville with a goal Leo Messi And Uruguay’s Luis Suárez provided an assist in a 3–1 win, giving Martino’s men a ticket to the quarter-finals of the ‘ConcaChampions’, where they will face Monterrey and Cincinnati. But one of the negative points after the victory was the injury to the Argentine star. “His right back is overloaded, there was no need to take any risks. We tried to see if he could last a little longer, but it was bothering him and so we preferred to leave him playing ” Martino said. Regarding the injury of Leo Messi “I don’t want to take a risk but I think he will not be available for Saturday’s game. I can only say what will happen next. Then he will make some progress and we will see how he is,” he said. evolves,” he said.

A situation that worries him, because “it’s not about changing one footballer, it’s all about changing the best footballer,” he said. Looking to the future he assured that “Monterrey, Tigres and America are the most powerful From Mexico and who usually win the league and we have two teams from Monterrey. Monterrey has very good national and international players. We will analyze the opponent that comes in front of us,” Martino said of his next opponent. “We have to consider whether we will finish in Monterrey or whether we will finish here at home. “Now there is no room to think about the future opponent of the CONCACAF Champions, but we have to play in two days,” he said, referring to the match with D.C. United.