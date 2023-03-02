Tatsumaki, Saitama and Mumem Raider skins

When Blizzard revealed the third season of this game we found out that it would have a ‘crossover’ with one of the most popular ‘anime’ of the last decade. The date on which the collaboration of Overwatch 2 with one punch man and we not only saw how Doomfist looks with Saitama’s legendary ‘skin’ or design, but also Kiriko as Tatsumaki “the terrible tornado” and Soldier 76 as Mumem Raider, also known as Satoru or “unlicensed cyclist”.

When does the collaboration start and on what date does it end? Overwatch 2 with one punch man?

This ‘crossover’ will be available between Tuesday, March 7 and Thursday, April 6, 2023. We have almost a whole month to unlock and get these skins.

Doomfist: ‘skin’ or legendary Saitama design

At the time of writing this note, they have not revealed how we can get Saitama’s ‘skin’ or legendary design for Doomfist in Overwatch 2. It’s been rumored that we could unlock it by completing in-game quests, but most likely it’s been mistaken for the next one.

Soldier 76: ‘skin’ or legendary design of Mumem Raider (Satoru / Cyclist without a license)

We will be able to unlock the legendary design inspired by our favorite ‘unlicensed cyclist’ completely free. Only we will have to complete a series of missions within Overwatch 2 to look like Satoru, the Mumem Raider.

Kiriko ‘skin’ or legendary design of Tatsumaki in Overwatch 2

We can’t get this design for free. If we want it we will have to buy it. Tatsumaki’s ‘skin’ for Kiriko will be available during the collaboration with One Punch Man in the store Overwatch 2. It is a package that costs 2,100 Coins and includes the following items

Legendary ‘Terrible Tornado’ Skin for Kiriko

‘Terribly Awesome’ Victory Pose

‘Terrible Tornado’ card.

There may be more elements of collaboration between Overwatch 2 and one punch man that have not been disclosed.

Source: Xbox