Taylor Booth called for USA training camp

play in the semi-finals of the CONCACAF Nations League USMNT, as the team is nicknamed, against Mexico on Thursday, June 15. Canada will face Panama in the other semi-final of the tournament. The winners of both semi-finals meet in the final battle, with the losers competing against each other in a duel for third place. Both Gold and Bronze matches will be played on Sunday 18th June.

United States national coach BJ Callaghan should announce before Monday, June 5, which of the 23 players will be part of the final selection for the Nations League final matches.

Immediately following the conclusion of the Nations League, the fight for the Gold Cup would begin for the United States. Callaghan would also compile a selection for this at a later date.

24-man USA training camp roster:

Drake Callender (Inter Miami), Josh Cohen (Maccabi Haifa, Israel), Sean Johnson (Toronto FC, Canada), Matt Turner (Arsenal, England), Sergino Deste (AC Milan, Italy), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace, England) , Antoine Robinson (Fulham FC, England), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), Joe Scully (Borussia Mönchengladbach, Germany), Auston Trustee (Birmingham City, England), Walker Zimmermann (Nashville SC), Johnny Cardoso (International, Brazil), Luca de la Torre (Celta de Vigo, Spain), Weston McKennie (Leeds United, England), Younes Musah (Valencia CF, Spain), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund, Germany), Alan Sonora (FC Juárez, Mexico), Brendan Aronson (Leeds United, England), Folarin Balogun (Stade de Reims, France), Taylor Booth (FC Utrecht)Ricardo Pepi (FC Groningen), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea, England), Tim Weah (OSC Lille, France), Alex Zendejas (Club America, Mexico).