Taylor, Lana, Miley and SIA: The ‘feat. discreet’ is a trend in pop music?

“The new album by Miley Cyrus will bring collaborations with SIA It is Brandi Carlie“, announced the music portals after the release of the tracklist from the disk “Endless Summer Vacation“, released on March 10th. The project, in fact, brought partnerships with the two renowned singers, but it frustrated those who had high expectations for these songs. The contribution of the guests is vocally discreet, as well as in other recent feats by great artists, with emphasis on Taylor Swift.

Even more subtle than Cyrus and Brandi in “Thousand Miles,” Taylor invited Lana Del Rey to be yours backing vocal in some verses of “snow on the beach“. The participation of the voice of “young and beautiful” in Swift’s music may have resonated strongly with pop music fans due to the popularity of both, but TS’ collaborations with Haimfor example, follows the same line.

Also focused on excellence, Beyonce had the luxurious participation of have in “move” only for demure vocal cues in the song’s interlude. Despite always being outstanding, the voice of Stevie Nicks appears simply harmonizing with Damon Albarn in “Oil“, track from the recent album “Cracker Island“, of gorillaz.

On the newly released album “did you know that there’s a tunnel under ocean blvd“, Lana Del Rey preferred to highlight the performance of jon batiste as a pianist than as a singer. The Grammy winner whispers a few words at the end of the song, but seems to take care of the instrumental part. So did another guest on Lana’s album, Father John Mistyappeared discreetly in “Let The Light In“.

That trend in pop music provokes some reflections on how musical partnerships have been consolidated in recent years, especially in this genre. If before it was important to promote this type of collaboration to reach new audience bubbles, now, a wave of artists seems more interested in maintaining the work cohesion It is the subtlety of some songsalthough crediting colleagues for the work of backing vocals.

It is important to emphasize that this type of collaboration it’s not exactly new (had the Beyonce in “Hymn for the Weekend“, of Coldplayin 2015 and the SZA in the album of Rihanna in 2016, among others), but the frequency in recent projects of big names, such as Swift, Cyrus and Lana, seems to characterize a fashion.

