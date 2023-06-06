Taylor Swift accidentally swallowed a worm during the performance: “Mmm, delicious!” , celebrities

celebritiesAmerican singer Taylor Swift has reached Chicago with her ‘Eras’ tour. But there he suddenly has to face an unpleasant situation on the stage. Just as she is about to start a new song, a bug flies into her mouth. She tries to continue her performance while coughing, but that turns out to be easier said than done. “Oh no… I swallowed it! Can we assume no one saw it?”, the singer tries to explain to the audience.