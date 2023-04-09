Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn split after six years together

After six years of much love and complicity, the courtship of Taylor Swift It is Joe Alwyn. On the night of Saturday, April 8, “Entertainment Tonight” magazine reported that the relationship between the two ended a few weeks ago and that it was an “amicable ending”.

“The relationship is over. That’s why Joe Alwyn has not been seen at any shows,” said the magazine.

Taylor and Joe started dating in 2016. Since 2019, with the release of the album and the song “Lover”, rumors have popped up that the two had secretly married, but they denied it.

In 2021, when Taylor Swift won the “Album of the Year” award at the Grammy Awards for the album “Folklore” – which featured Joe in the composition of the tracks “Betty” and “Exile” -, the artist thanked him.

Joe is the first person I play every song I write and I had so much fun writing songs with you in quarantine.”

Until the closing of this matter, both Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn had not commented on the matter.

Can you imagine writing Lover, a special album for your boyfriend and ending the relationship after 6 YEARS and still on tour? Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn really made me disbelieve in love

As of today I am 100% RePUTationpic.twitter.com/4THiUNoNKM — Brenin 🦊 Ex-Lover 💔 (@yoursnowwhitee) April 9, 2023

FANS ARE IN UPLOAD

So the first information about the end of the love affair between the singer and the actor popped up, the subject became the most talked about topic in the world on Twitter.

Initially most fans doubted the information, but little by little they realized that it was true.

– Joe did not appear on the show

– Taylor changed invisible string for the 1

– the songs changed are from the album that Joe participated in

– lover’s house was burned (album in which she dedicated it to him)

CAN I DECLARE MY BURIAL NOW? pic.twitter.com/9lg6n6gTQN — Isis 🧣 (@isissw1ft) April 8, 2023

It should be noted that on March 17th, Taylor Swift kicks off “The Eras Tour” with sold-out shows in the biggest stadiums in the United States.

Highlighting the albums “Lover”, “Midnights”, “Folklore” and “Evermore”, the show is almost 3 hours long, with 45 tracks, one of which is a surprise.

The blonde also performs several costume changes, adapting to the era of the moment.

TAYLOR SWIFT HOW DARE YOU END YOUR DATING JUST WHEN MY LOVE LIFE IS AMAZING AND I CAN LISTEN TO YOUR ROMANTIC SONGS WITH PROPERTY AND NOT JUST THE SAD YOU BORING HOW DARE YOU DO THAT BITCH pic.twitter.com/SK1E8lnVrQ— ‎ 𝒻𝓇𝒶𝓃‎ (@indizera) April 9, 2023

