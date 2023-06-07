Taylor Swift and Matty Healy are said to have already split

Multiple sources claim that the romance between Taylor Swift and Matty Healy is over. The two were supposed to be dating since early May, but their busy work schedules made a relationship impossible.

“Wondering if I dodged a bullet or just lost the love of my life,” Taylor Swift sang with tears in her eyes last weekend. Several news sites claim that the new relationship between the singer and Matty Healy is over. The two seemed to be madly in love a few weeks back but may have put their relationship on hold due to work commitments.

concert tour and secret message

In early May, there were a lot of rumors about Taylor Swift’s new relationship with Matty Healy. The 1975 British frontman was seen several times at concerts on Taylor’s ‘Eras ​​Tour’. Furthermore, the two actors were seen sending cryptic messages to each other during the performance. Afterwards, Swift and Healy were seen several times together, sometimes even holding hands.

Mattie Healy is more of a brief crush than Taylor’s boyfriend

Both Swift and Healy have not responded to rumors about their possible relationship. Taylor recently said in an interview that she had never been happier. So it seemed like the singer finally got it right after a turbulent love life. Nevertheless, insiders claim that the relationship between Taylor Swift and Matty Healy is more like casuals Used to be. They must have known from the beginning that it was just a fad and not serious enough to indulge in later break up song to be processed.

Another breakup for Taylor Swift

It was announced a while back that Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have called off their relationship after six years. This sparked a lot of speculation about the singer’s possible new flame. Taylor was first linked to F-1 driver Fernando Alonso, then the rumors focused on Matty Healy. Both actors may have ended that relationship now – serious or not – because they realized their busy work schedules weren’t compatible. We don’t know for sure how it all turned out. But the fact that Matty Healy kissed a security guard on the mouth during a concert last weekend seems like his relationship with Taylor Swift is definitely over.