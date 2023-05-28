“Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Moving in Together and Working on Their New Album” | celebrities

celebritiesThings are going great between Taylor Swift (33) and The 1975 frontman Matthew ‘Matty’ Healy (34). So good in fact that the two are planning to live together soon. He reports for ‘The Sun’. “They want to spend as much time together as possible.”

American singer Taylor Swift is said to have found a new love of her life in British musician Matty Healy for a few weeks. And according to the newspaper ‘The Sun’, the pigeons are already ready for the next step. The singer will move to her home in New York and help her write her new album.

For example, one source reports that Healy has already shipped all of its guitar gear, audio interfaces, and MacBook Pros to New York. “He and Taylor are very much in love and want to spend as much time together as possible. Matty has already informed the 1975 team that he will be doing all demos in America for now. The source continues: “When he Will be on tour then he will do his part of the collaboration. They also plan to attend some of her shows to get inspiration for her next record.

break up with joe alwyn

In the midst of their headlining ‘The Eras’ tour, it was leaked in April that the ‘Shake It Off’ singer and British actor Joe Alwyn’s relationship – and rumored to be engaged – is over. But also that Cupido soon hit again. “Taylor and Matty are madly in love. It’s still ‘early’ but it feels good,” revealed a source close to the singer.

Look Taylor Swift reassures fans after breaking up with Joe Alwyn

