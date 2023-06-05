Taylor Swift and Matty Healy split again

The gossip site said, “According to a close friend, Taylor is single again, though it is still unclear why they have now broken up.” “They’re both extremely busy and have realized that they’re not really compatible with each other,” another source leaked to Entertainment Tonight.

The two pop artists found each other in early May, less than a month after Swift and Joe Alwyn’s split – after six years of relationship – became known. His new love Healy suddenly appeared in the audience at all three of Taylor’s Nashville concerts, which are currently on tour in the States, and the two were photographed several times by paparazzi on dates in New York. That beloved pop queen, that slightly controversial bad boy: Not all ‘swifties’ were fans of the new man in Taylor’s life.

But barely a month later, he again seems to be missing from there. Last weekend, during a concert by The 1975, Matty Healy kissed a security officer on the mouth from the stage. And the love affair with Taylor is officially over.