Taylor Swift announces European tour, fans must register for tickets

EPA Swift in New Jersey

NOS News, Yesterday, 21:04

Taylor Swift’s European fans have been eagerly waiting for this moment for months: the announcement of Swift’s European era travel, Tonight the American star unexpectedly announced 26 concerts in Europe.

The singer also visits the Netherlands. She will perform twice at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam next July, nearly ten years after her last concert in the capital.

In the United States, popular artists have already played to sold-out stadiums. hit singers like shake it off, bad blood And love story was so popular that fan videos quickly went viral on TikTok (swifty), who listened and sang at the concert in the parking lot outside the stadium.

Tickets for the Dutch concert will be available for sale from 12 July.

special register

It won’t be easy for fans to get tickets. Those who want to be eligible must first register with Ticketmaster, the selling party, before June 24. Fans are required to leave all kinds of information, such as their telephone number, e-mail address and zip code. This is the first time that Ticketmaster has used the system on such a large scale in the Netherlands, the company confirmed.

“We think it’s important that tickets end up with fans and not resellers or bots,” spokeswoman Ellen Tolsma responded on behalf of the company. With the special registration system, Ticketmaster says it hopes to prevent popular concert tickets from being bought en masse by parties who are left with exorbitant profits from resale.

Once the registration process is done, fingers crossed; Not all registered fans will be able to rely on a special access code for ticket sales. “It’s kind of an invitation for ticket sales, but it’s not a guarantee,” Tolsma says. Ticketmaster acknowledges that sales may be “different than what people are used to”.

swift request

Greenhouse Talent, the promoter of Swift’s concert in the Netherlands, thinks the system will work positively for fans. “The purpose of the system is to cross-check data from potential buyers,” explains spokesperson Jara de Guns.

How exactly it works, the promoter does not want to say. But according to de Guns, there are several actions in the process that can be used to check whether the buyer is a human or not. “It’s 100 percent at the artist’s request to do this,” stresses De Guns. The sales process therefore worked the same for all European tour dates.

Soon tickets will also be sold with ‘additional security’, so that soon paper tickets will no longer be sufficient to enter Swift’s concerts. Visitors will soon be shown a special QR code which will be scanned at the entrance. There is a moving banner above the QR code: Endless (digital) copying and selling of the code is therefore not possible.

Ticketmaster warned earlier tonight that not everyone who wants tickets for Swift in Amsterdam will be able to get them. Nevertheless, the company – like Greenhouse Talent – strongly urges fans to purchase tickets only through the official route. De Gans: “Outside sellers are very clever. But chances are you won’t find tickets bought elsewhere. And we want to avoid disappointment.”