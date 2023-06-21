Taylor Swift Arena is coming: Fans have until Friday to register for tickets

The American pop star has announced concerts at the Johan Cruijff Arena on July 5 and 6, 2024. To prevent the rush for tickets, fans must register in advance through a special Ticketmaster site. “With this registration we can filter out buyers who want to resell tickets,” said the organizer.

The American singer-songwriter has been working on them since March era travel in the United States. The European leg of the tour will begin in Paris on 9 May 2024 and end in London on 17 August.

It is the first time since 2015 that the pop star can be seen again in the Netherlands, but fans must register first before they can get tickets. Registration for this ends at midnight next Friday.

A limited number of fans will have access to the sale and others will be placed on a waiting list. “Registration does not guarantee sales or access to tickets,” warns the organizer. Tickets will be available on first come first serve basis. Ticket sales for select fans After this it will start from 12th July.