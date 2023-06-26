Taylor Swift asks fans to leave John Mayer alone

Taylor Swift Like her bestie Selena Gomez, she has hordes of fans standing by her side. Just as the pop star is about to drop a re-recorded album, she sends Swifties a message about their online behavior.

Taylor Swift Rejects Cyberbullying, Especially When It’s Directed At Her Famous Ex-Partner

this is not news taylor swifts The albums are littered with the wreckage of his broken relationships. In the past, she has released songs about Harry Styles, Jake Gyllenhaal, Joe Jonas, Calvin Harris, Taylor Lautner, not to mention John Mayer, Taylor talks strictly to her fans about this last weekend. And this is not without reason.

In less than two weeks, Swifties may have another re-recorded Expect the album. standing this time Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) on time. Also includes new version of the song dear john Which is speculated to be about John Mayer. And T-Swift has something to say about it during her Saturday show in Minneapolis.

‘I am 33 years old. I don’t care what happened to me when I was 19, except for the songs I wrote and the memories we made. So what I’m trying to say is that I’m not releasing this album so that you guys feel the need to defend me on the internet against that person who you think has 14 million views on this song. Wrote years ago. If you read between the lines, you’ll see: Stop bullying John Mayer online.

Pop star hopes for ‘kindness’ from fans

Since then era travel has begun, Taylor has seen several special moments, she continues her speech. “I see you making friends, I see you connecting, I see you exchanging friendship bracelets. So I was hoping that, by the time this album was released ask for you kindness and gentleness Expand our Internet activities.’ Whether the fans will respect his pleas will be seen in two weeks. (Honey bee all too well He didn’t even care and taunted Jake Gyllenhaal to the point that he turned off his Instagram comments.)

we can still remember him John Mayer Wasn’t happy with Taylor’s numbers. two years after it was released they told me Rolling stone that the single had embarrassed her, calling it a “pathetic move”. Still he replied with his number paper doll, Now the question is, are the ex-boyfriends the same or will the singer be out again in two weeks?