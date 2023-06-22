Taylor Swift asks her European fans to register now for ticket sales

Good news for Taylor Swift fans ‘Swifties’. Her favorite pop diva is coming to Europe with her The Eras Tour. Fans are asked to register now for ticket sales.

Unlike 2020, when the planned concert at Werchter Boutique was canceled due to the Corona crisis, the American pop star is now leaving our country on her tour. The singer toured eighteen cities in Europe, including Amsterdam, London, Paris and Gelsenkirchen in the German Ruhr region. Swift described her show as ‘a journey through its era’ – a ‘greatest hits’ show – in other words – and ran for three hours. The set list consists of over 40 songs.

Similar to the United States, fans could register for ticket sales immediately following the announcement. They have until Friday to do so. When the sale actually starts, people will be attracted to buy tickets. Registrations on Tuesday had already led to long digital queues on Ticketmaster. That site crashed during the presale in the US as 1.5 million people tried to get seats at the same time. Only Poland, Austria and Germany do not work with the US ticket seller.

It is not yet known how much the tickets will cost. SWIFT can operate with dynamic pricing just like the US. Tickets are then sold by auction, which means prices can be very high depending on the seat. Beyoncé already experimented with that system when she walked through King Bowdoin Stadium. A portion of the tickets were sold through that system, tripling the prices.