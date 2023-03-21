Taylor Swift breaks Madonna’s record…

She’s back on stage!, Last Friday (17) was marked by the debut of The Eras Tour, a series of performances by Taylor Swift. Started at State Farm Stadium, in the city of Glendale (USA), the project is a journey through the artist’s career, exploring her older and current songs.

After four years without going on tour, we couldn’t help but expect great results from the vocalist. On opening night alone, Swift sang 44 songs and changed costumes several times, delivering a performance that lasted more than three hours.

The number of spectators is even more impressive: more than 70 thousand people attended the concert. Until then, the title of most watched concert in the United States belonged to Madonna. your tour “Who’s That Girl World Tour” brought together 62,986 people at the Angel Stadium of Anaheim, California.

With earnings from the tour estimated at $620 million, Swift is on the cusp of becoming the highest-grossing woman in recorded history, as well as possibly the first artist to become a billionaire through music alone.

If that comes to fruition, she will take over the most lucrative touring post in the world, currently held by Madonna. the tour “Sticky & Sweet” of the Queen of Pop, organized from 2008 to 2009, raised 407 million dollars. In all, there were 85 presentations made by Europe, North America, South America and Asia.

