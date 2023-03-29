Taylor Swift breaks record at the “iHeartRadio Music Awards”. Check out the award winners!

This Monday night (27) was marked by another edition of the “iHeartRadio Music Awards”, one of the music awards in the United States, and the list of winners has already been revealed. The tenth edition of the ceremony was presented by the singer Lenny Kravitz and it happened in dolby theaterlocated in Los Angeles, California.
The singer Taylor Swift and the singer Harry Styles were the big highlights of the night, taking home a total of four awards. And it doesn’t stop there! Besides them, artists like imagine Dragons, drake It is SZA also made a lot of noise and took some statuettes home.
It is also worth mentioning that Taylor Swift still received a special tribute during the event, taking home the award “Innovator Award”, designed for artists who have impacted global pop culture throughout their careers. In addition to Taylor Swift, artists like pharrell williams, Justin Timberlake, U2, Bruno Mars, Chance The Rapper It is Alicia Keys also received the special award.
Before receiving the award, Taylor was surprised by the speech of some artists, who are also close friends of the singer, such as Selena Gomez, Ed Sheeran, Justin Timberlake It is Dolly Parton. “Being an inspirational role model isn’t something you look for, it’s something you have inside of you. And I believe that is Taylor,” Selena declared.
Taylor, meanwhile, gave an inspiring speech upon receiving the award and sent a message to her fans. “I never woke up in the morning and thought, ‘You know what I’m going to do today? I’m going to innovate on some things’. But what I did was try to make the decision that was right for me at the time, regardless of whether it’s been done successfully before. I really want everyone to know, especially young people, that the hundreds or thousands of dumb ideas I’ve had are what led me to my good ideas.”anti hero”.
“You have to give yourself permission to fail. I try as hard as I can not to fail because it’s embarrassing, but I give myself permission and so should you. So, take it easy and just make the right choices that feel right for you.” And the achievements of the blonde don’t stop there! With 19 awards in all, Taylor is also the most awarded artist in the history of the iHeartRadio Music Awards.
Check out the full list of winners:
song of the year
“About Damn Time”- Lizzo
“Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift (WINNER)
“As It Was” – Harry Styles
“Big Energy” – Latto
“Enemy (from the Arcane League of Legends)”- Imagine Dragons
“First Class” – Jack Harlow
“Ghost” – Justin Bieber
“Heat Waves” – Glass Animals
“Industry Baby” – Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow
“Woman” – Doja Cat
artist of the year
Beyonce
doja cat
drake
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles (WINNER)
Jack Harlow
Justin bieber
lizzo
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
Best duo/group of the year
AJR
black Eyed Peas
blackpink
Glass Animals
Imagine Dragons (WINNER)
Måneskin
OneRepublic
Parmalee
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Silk Sonic
best collaboration
“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” – Elle King & Miranda Lambert
“Cold Heart” – Elton John & Dua Lipa
“half of my hometown”- Kelsea Ballerini ft. Kenny Chesney
“I Like You (A Happier Song)” – Post Malone featuring Doja Cat
“Industry Baby” – Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow
“One Right Now” – Post Malone & The Weeknd
“Sweetest Pie” – Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa
“Unholy” – Sam Smith & Kim Petras (WINNER)
“Wait For U” – Future ft. Drake & Tems
“You Right” – Doja Cat ft. The Weeknd
Best new pop artist
Dove Cameron
Gayle
Jax (WINNER)
nicky you are
Steve Lacy
country song of the year
“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
“half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kenny Chesney
“She Had Me At Heads Carolina” – Cole Swindell (WINNER)
“The Kind of Love We Make” – Luke Combs
“Wasted On You” – Morgan Wallen
Country Artist of the Year
Carrie Underwood
Jason Aldean
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen (WINNER)
Best new country artist
Bailey Zimmerman
Cody Johnson (WINNER)
Elle King
Elvie Shane
Priscilla Block
Afrobeats Artist of the Year
Burna Boy
CKay
Fireboy DML
Tem (WINNER)
Wizkid (WINNER)
hip hop song of the year
“FNF (Let’s Go)” – Hitkidd & GloRilla
“First Class” – Jack Harlow
“Girls Want Girls” – Drake ft. lil baby
“Super Gremlin” – Kodak Black
“Wait for U” – Future featuring Drake & Tems (WINNER)
Hip Hop Artist of the Year
Drake (WINNER)
Future
kodak black
lil baby
Moneybagg Yo
Best new hip-hop artist
B-Lovee
GloRilla (WINNER)
Latto (WINNER)
spikenard wick
SleazyWorld Go
R&B Song of the Year
“Break My Soul” – Beyonce
“Free Mind” – Tems
“Hrs And Hrs” – Muni Long
“I Hate U” – SZA (WINNER)
“Smokin Out The Window” – Silk Sonic
R&B Artist of the Year
Blxst
Muni Long
Silk Sonic
SZA (WINNER)
yung bleu
Best new R&B artist
Blast
Brent Faiyaz
Muni Long (WINNER)
Steve Lacy
have
Alternative song of the year
“Black Summer” – Red Hot Chili Peppers
“Edging”- Blink-182
“Enemy (from the Arcane League of Legends series)” – Imagine Dragons (WINNERS)
“Heat Waves” – Glass Animals
“Running Up That Hill” – Kate Bush
Alternative Artist of the Year
imagine Dragons
Måneskin
Red Hot Chili Peppers (WINNERS)
twenty one pilots
weezer
Best new artist (alternative and rock)
beach weather
BoyWithUke
Giovannie and the Hired Guns (WINNERS)
turnstile
wet leg
Rock song of the year
“Black Summer”- Red Hot Chili Peppers (WINNERS)
“Patient Number 9”- Ozzy Osbourne ft. Jeff Beck
“Planet Zero” – Shinedown
“So Called Life” – Three Days Grace
“Taking Me Back” – White Jack
Rock Artist of the Year
ghost
Papa Roach (WINNER)
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Shinedown
Three Days Grace
Dance song of the year
“Cold Heart” – Elton John & Dua Lipa
“Escape”- KX5, Kaskade, Deadmau5 ft. Hayla
“Heaven Takes You Home” – Swedish House Mafia & Connie Constance
“Hot In It”- Tiësto & Charli XCX
“I’m Good (Blue)” – David Guetta and Bebe Rexha (WINNER)
Dance Artist of the Year
Anabel Englund (WINNER)
Joel Corry
Sofia Tukker
Swedish House Mafia
Tiesto
Latin pop/reggaeton song of the year
“El Incomprendido” – Farruko/ Víctor Cárdenas/ DJ Adoni
“MAMIII”- Becky G & Karol G (WINNERS)
“Me Porto Bonito”- Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone
“Moscow Mule” – Bad Bunny
“Provenza”- Karol G
Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny (WINNER)
Daddy Yankee
farruko
Karol G
Rauw Alejandro
Regional Mexican Song of the Year
“Cada Quien”- Grupo Firme ft. maluma
Cómo Te Olvido” – La Arrolladora Banda El Limón by René Camacho (WINNER)
“Si Te Pudiera Mentir”- Caliber 50
“Ya Solo Eres Mi Ex” – La Adictiva
“Ya Supérame”- Grupo Firme
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year
caliber 50
Christian Nodal
El Fantasma
Firm Group (WINNER)
La Adictiva
Best new Latin artist
blessing
Kali Uchis (WINNER)
quevedo
Ryan Castro
Venesti
Best Lyrics (public vote)
“About Damn Time” – Lizzo
“abcdefu” – Gayle
“Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift (WINNER)
“Buy Dirt”- Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan
“Glimpse Of Us”- Joji
“Lift Me Up”- Rihanna
“N95” – Kendrick Lamar
“pushin P” – Gunna ft. Future, Young Thug
“Super Freaky Girl” – Nicki Minaj
“Wasted On You” – Morgan Wallen
“We Don’t Talk About Bruno”- Lin-Manuel Miranda performed by Elenco de Encanto
Best music video (public vote)
“Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift
“As It Was” – Harry Styles
“Calm Down”- Rema & Selena Gomez
“Don’t Be Shy”- Tiësto & Karol G
“Don’t You Worry”- Black Eyed Peas, Shakira, David Guetta
“Engage” – Anitta
“Left and Right”- Charlie Puth ft. Jung Kook from BTS
“Pink Venom”- BLACKPINK
“Tití Me Preguntó” – Bad Bunny
“Yet to Come”-BTS (WINNERS)
Best fan army (public vote)
“Barbz” – Nicki Minaj
“Beliebers” – Justin Bieber
“BeyHive” – Beyonce
“Blinks” – Blackpink
“BTSArmy” – BTS (WINNER)
“Harries” – Harry Styles
“Hotties” – Megan Thee Stallion
“Louies” – Louis Tomlinson
“RihannaNavy”- Rihanna
“Rushers” – Big Time Rush
“Selenators” – Selena Gomez
“Swifties” – Taylor Swift
Social Star Award (public vote)
Bailey Zimmerman
Charli D’Amelio
in beihold
Gayle
GloRilla
JVKE (WINNER)
Lauren Spencer-Smith
yung gravy
Favorite Tour Photographer (voted by the public)
Bad Bunny – Siempreric
Demi Lovato – Angelo Kritikos
Dua Lipa – Elizabeth Miranda
Halsey-Yasi
Harry Styles – Lloyd Wakefield (WINNER)
Louis Tomlinson-Joshua Halling
Luke CombsDavid Bergman
Machine Gun Kelly – Sam Cahill
Olivia Rodrigo – Donslens
Post Malone – Adam DeGross
Twenty One Pilots – Ashley Osborn
YUNGBLUD – Tom Pallant
TikTok bop of the year (public vote)
“About Damn Time”- Lizzo
“As It Was” – Harry Styles
“Bad Habit” – Steve Lacy
“Bejeweled” – Taylor Swift (WINNER)
“Big Energy” – Latto
“Cuff It” – Beyonce
“Engage”- Anitta
“Just Wanna Rock” – Lil Uzi Vert
“Made You Look”- Meghan Trainor
“Super Freaky Girl” – Nicki Minaj
“Unholy”- Sam Smith & Kim Petras
“The smallest violin in the world” – AJR
Favorite documentary (public vote)
Interval – Jennifer Lopez
Life in Pink – Machine Gun Kelly
Love, Lizzo – Lizzo
Niall Horan’s Homecoming: The Road to Mullingar With Lewis Capaldi – Niall Horan + Lewis Capaldi
Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me – Selena Gomez (WINNER)
Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl – Shania Twain
Sheryl – Sheryl Crow
Untrapped: The Lil Baby Story – Lil Baby
Favorite tour ‘Style’ (public vote)
Bad Bunny
Carrie Underwood
Dua Lipa
Elton John
Harry Styles (WINNER)
Lady Gaga
Lil Nas X
lizzo
Machine Gun Kelly
Olivia Rodrigo
Rosalía
The Weeknd
Favorite residence (public vote)
“An Evening with Silk Sonic” – Silk Sonic
“Enigma + Jazz & Piano” – Lady Gaga
“Let’s Go!” – Shania Twain
“Love In Las Vegas”- John Legend
“Love On Tour” – Harry Styles (WINNER)
“Play” – Katy Perry
“Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency” – Carrie Underwood
“Usher: My Way – The Las Vegas Residency” – Usher
“Weekends with Adele” – Adele
Best use of sample (public vote)
Beyoncé’s “Summer Renaissance” – sampled from Donna Summer’s “I Feel Love”
Blackpink’s “Pink Venom” – samples from 50 Cent’s “PIMP,” Rihanna’s “Pon de Replay,” and
Biggie’s “Kick In The Door”
Chlöe’s “Treat Me” – sampled from Bubba Sparxxx & Ying Yang Twins’ “Ms. New Booty”
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” – sampled from Eiffel 65’s “Blue (Da Ba Dee)”
DJ Khaled & Drake’s “Staying Alive” – sample from The Bee Gees’ “Stayin’ Alive”
Doja Cat’s “Vegas” – sampled from Shonka Dukureh’s “Hound Dog”
Jack Harlow’s “First Class” – sampled from Fergie’s “Glamorous”
Latto’s “Big Energy” – sampled from Mariah Carey’s “Fantasy”
Lizzo’s “Break Up Twice” – sampled from Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing)”
Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” – sampled from Rick James’ “Super Freak”
Taylor Swift’s “Question…?” – sample from Taylor Swift’s “Out of The Woods” (WINNER)
Yung Gravy’s “Betty (Get Money)” – sampled from Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up”
Most Played Titanium Award
WINNER: Doja Cat