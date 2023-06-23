Taylor Swift Brings Acclaimed Tour To Amsterdam, On Sale Only Through Exclusive Site | Show

Superstar Taylor Swift is coming to the Netherlands. The 33-year-old American singer-songwriter will visit the Johan Cruijff Arena on July 5 and 6, 2024. the show is part of Taylor Swift | Eras Tour ,

Since concert tickets are expected to sell for a large amount of money, a private sale is underway. If you want to get tickets, you have to register through a special Ticketmaster site. That registration will close at midnight on Friday. The sale of tickets for registered visitors will start at 2 PM on July 12.

The singer’s arrival is eagerly awaited by so-called Swifties. His last performance in the Netherlands was in 2015. He is expected to release a setlist of 44 songs, split across eras, at Arena next year. Era,

‘A journey through my music career, past and present’, as she calls it. The announcement read, “A mesmerizing spectacle with stunning visuals and captivating stage production.” As an addition, Swift sings a stunning acoustic number during each three-hour show and reads letters from her most loyal fans. wrote, the tour is their “best yet”. Rolling stoneand received five stars from among others Guardian,

Before seeing Taylor Swift in the Netherlands, the singer will tour her home country. From August she will be in Mexico, Argentina and Brazil. The European leg of the tour begins in Paris on 9 May and ends in London on 17 August. A total of 26 stadium shows have been planned.

