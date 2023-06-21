Taylor Swift Brings Acclaimed Tour To Amsterdam, Selling Only Through Exclusive Site Show

Superstar Taylor Swift is coming to the Netherlands. The 33-year-old American singer-songwriter will visit the Johan Cruijff Arena on July 5 and 6, 2024. the show is part of Taylor Swift | era travel ,

Because tickets for the concert are expected to sell big, there is a private sale. If you want to get tickets, you have to register through the special Ticketmaster site. That registration closes at midnight on Friday. The sale of tickets for registered visitors will start from 2 PM on July 12.

The so-called Swifties are eagerly waiting for the singer’s arrival. His last performance in the Netherlands was in 2015. Next year at Arena they are expected to release a setlist of 44 songs, divided by era, Era,

‘A journey through my music career, past and present’, as she calls it. The announcement read, “A mesmerizing spectacle with stunning visuals and captivating stage production.” As an addition, Swift sings a stunning acoustic number during each three-hour show and reads letters from her most loyal fans. This tour is their “best yet” Rolling stoneand received five stars from, among others Guardian,

The singer will tour her home country before Taylor Swift is seen in the Netherlands. From August she will be in Mexico, Argentina and Brazil. The European leg of the tour begins in Paris on 9 May and ends in London on 17 August. A total of 26 stadium shows are planned.

© Taylor Swift





