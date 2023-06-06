Taylor Swift calls on fans to take action: “Not everywhere is safe for people in the LGBT community”

With June being Pride Month, she took a look at some of the striking anti-LGBTI laws that have been passed in the United States.

With June being Pride Month, she took a look at some of the striking anti-LGBTI laws that have been passed in the United States. He called on fans to hold some of the legislators responsible during the incidents. “When I look around I see many beautiful individuals who live in an authentic and beautiful way,” she began her speech. “This is a safe and celebratory place for you. Unfortunately, we have to conclude that not every place is safe and beautiful for people in the LGBTI community. People have been put in danger. It’s painful for everyone.”

Florida’s controversial Don’t Say Gay law has inspired similar proposals in other US states to ban sexual orientation and gender identity classes in classrooms. In addition to Louisiana and Texas, policymakers in Alabama are also proposing such laws. And the Iowa Senate is insisting on written parental consent for every gender identity lesson. The singer often expresses her support for the LGBTI community.