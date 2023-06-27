Taylor Swift declined Meghan Markle’s invitation: the singer did not want to participate in the podcast | royalties

royaltiesTaylor Swift (33) may have had many famous girlfriends, but Meghan Markle (41) is clearly not one of them. According to ‘The Wall Street Journal’, the Duchess of Sussex has invited the American singer to participate in her – now deleted – podcast ‘Archetypes’ via a handwritten note. Swift apparently isn’t the only one who feels the same way.

The Wall Street Journal also wrote that Taylor Swift didn’t even bother to respond to Meghan Markle’s request. For example, the American singer’s spokesperson would have declined the application in her place. Also, there is no rematch, as streaming platform Spotify has now blocked Meghan’s podcast ‘Archetypes’.

In mid-June it was announced that Spotify had ended its collaboration with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s production company, Archwell Audio. The contract was terminated by mutual consent. He was on the streaming service and in the couple’s press release. “Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually decided to separate. We are proud of the series we have created together.

strange thoughts

According to an insider, Harry and Meghan’s collaboration with Spotify didn’t go over well for a number of reasons. For example, the Duchess of Sussex failed to find “the right guests” for her podcast. The material supplied was also not immediately as per the agreed amount. The contract between the streaming giant and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was likely worth around $20 to 25 million.

The lack of interesting guests was not the only problem. An employee of the streaming platform said, “Meghan often asked to make some changes at the last minute.” “She used to call the makers on a regular basis. Then he forced them to change some things. Furthermore, according to some staff, the couple needed too long to develop some of the concepts. Prince Harry’s thoughts were often bizarre beyond words. For example, the British royal family will offer to interview Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump and Mark Zuckerberg, among others, about their childhood traumas.

