Taylor Swift fan wants her boss unrecognizable during interview (VIDEO)

What is Swifty?

No, not the driver who drove 388 km/h on the Flemish highways, but a Taylor Swift fan with all his heart and soul.

So is Swiftie, below, who was more than happy to be there Eras Tour Singer’s in Cincinnati. The fan had a practical problem: He hadn’t been given leave by his boss.

Well, there’s only one thing to do in such a case: call in ‘sick’, so to speak. All well and good, problems arise if the local news station suddenly has a microphone right under your nose.

According to this Swiftie in disguise, there’s nothing a blanket and sunglasses can fix.

The bespectacled ghost said, “I’ve been here since 2:45 in the morning and I’m such a big fan of hers that I even named my daughter Taylor.”

So it should not always be the employer who makes the decision.

