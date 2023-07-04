Taylor Swift fan wants her boss unrecognizable during interview (VIDEO)

What is Swifty?
No, not the driver who drove 388 km/h on the Flemish highways, but a Taylor Swift fan with all his heart and soul.
So is Swiftie, below, who was more than happy to be there Eras Tour Singer’s in Cincinnati. The fan had a practical problem: He hadn’t been given leave by his boss.
Well, there’s only one thing to do in such a case: call in ‘sick’, so to speak. All well and good, problems arise if the local news station suddenly has a microphone right under your nose.
According to this Swiftie in disguise, there’s nothing a blanket and sunglasses can fix.
The bespectacled ghost said, “I’ve been here since 2:45 in the morning and I’m such a big fan of hers that I even named my daughter Taylor.”
So it should not always be the employer who makes the decision.
Thousands of people are camping in downtown Cincinnati ahead of the Taylor Swift merchandise truck opening for business… and that includes some anonymous fans from Louisville who aren’t going to work. #swiftinnati #Taylor Swift pic.twitter.com/X6hY6OjjKF
– Local 12/WKRC-TV (@Local12) 29 June 2023