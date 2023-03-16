Taylor Swift fans are already more than half of …

Proven: Taylor Swift is one of the biggest darlings in the country! With a career full of hits, the pop singer has become one of the most prestigious artists in the United States. More than 53% of American adults declared to be fans of her, in a survey carried out by morning consultation .

tap to enlarge

In order to delve deeper into the universe of “one of the most passionate fandoms in music”, the study was dedicated to mapping the profile of the singer’s fans in the United States. Through a graph, the consultancy showed the average of this public: who they are, their motivations and favorite albums.

tap to enlarge

Among the discoveries, the Millennials generation emerged. Furthermore, about 74% of people who say they are avid fans are white people, and more than half live in suburban areas (53%). In terms of gender, the division was 52% women and 48% men.

In relation to the fans’ favorite album, “1989” appears in first place. The 2014 project contains songs like ‘blank space‘, ‘shake it off‘ It is ‘wildest dreams‘.

The survey questionnaire was applied before Swift’s Eras tour, scheduled to start this weekend, March 17th. The hitmaker has already confirmed three shows in Brazil in October: São Paulo, Curitiba and Rio de Janeiro. Her last visit to the country was in 2012, in Rio de Janeiro, to promote her album Red.

Listen to some of their biggest hits:

See too:

“THE GRANTS”: LANA DEL REY RELEASES SINGLE

SELENA GOMEZ BRINGS MILEY CYRUS IN PHOTO AND FANS SPECULATE COLLABORATION

tap to enlarge

Special discounts for distributors