Taylor Swift gifts fan who campaigned to go to ‘The Eras Tour’ concert

Taylor Swift keeps leading toThe Eras Tour‘ for major cities across the United States. Revisiting all stages of her career, the singer made a point of handing over part of the costume used when she sings “22” to a fan who mobilized the city of Arlington to see the show up close.

While playing one of the greatest hits of the era “Red“, Swift handed the iconic black hat to the dancer jaylan ford. “I’m so happy that Taylor Swift gave me her autographed hat. I couldn’t even sleep man I’m a Swiftie for life today”wrote Ford when subtitling a record of the moment published on Tik Tok.

Earlier this year, Ford’s mother, Alena Moore launched a fundraising campaign on the internet, asking fans and the community to help the dancer fulfill his biggest dream, which was to see Taylor in a concert.

“Jaylan dances to bring smiles to faces and loves to dance around town (…) Let’s show Jaylan we love him back and take him to Taylor Swift.”

According to the People magazine website, Ford raised more than US$ 1,000 – which allowed him to follow The Eras Tour show from a privileged place, very close to the stage.

@jaylan_go_hard Omggg!! Im soo happy @taylorswift @taylornation ♬ original sound – Jaylan_jamming_arlington

In another performance, Swift handed the hat to the sister of Selena Gomezwho gave the singer a friendship bracelet.