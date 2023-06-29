Taylor Swift, Hans de Booj, Rupert Stadler and Matteo Zuppi

should boost the Australian economy



Taylor Swift, American pop icon

Taylor Swift is coming to Australia early next year and that should benefit the whole country. The singer-songwriter has to give a boost to the sluggish economy. Swift’s Eraze tour will feature three shows in Sydney and two in Melbourne. Analysts said the appeal of the concert series could prompt consumers to open their wallets and increase spending. In May, a performance by Beyoncé led to a small increase in inflation in Sweden.

Hans de Booj, cabaret singer

He used to live in a caravan, but he has a roof over his head again. Dutch singer Hans de Booj, best known for ‘Annabelle’, has been offered a year’s free accommodation in Fizzanaart in North Brabant by a wealthy entrepreneur, according to reports. General bookkeeping. The singer had fallen into a deep slump during the Corona crisis, became very ill and lost his income as he could no longer perform. When he said in an interview that he no longer had a home, he received a call offering him free accommodation.

Rupert Stadler Vs.former audi ceo



Rupert Stadler, the former CEO of German carmaker Audi, has been given a 21-month suspended prison sentence in the Dieselgate fraud trial. After a trial in Munich that lasted more than two years, he decided to plead guilty. He was accused of possessing information without intervening to put an end to the installation of pirated software. Stadler, who led VW subsidiary Audi for eleven years, has already paid 4.1 million euros in compensation to Volkswagen Group.

Matteo Zuppi, Italian cardinal



Pope Francis’ Envoy for Peace in Ukraine, Italian Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, is on a peace mission in Moscow today and tomorrow. This has been announced by the Vatican. He visited Kiev three weeks ago. Archbishop Zuppi of Bologna was appointed by the Pope earlier this year with a diplomatic mission. In the 1990s and early this century, he mediated civil wars in Guatemala, Mozambique and Burundi. Zuppi hasn’t looked at his cards yet for how he wants to bring peace.