Taylor Swift: Here’s how much ‘The Eras Tour’ tickets could cost in Europe

Yesterday, Taylor Swift finally announced new dates for her ‘The Eras Tour. For the time being, the singer can still be seen daily in the United States, but in 2024 it will be Europe’s turn as well. And because she doesn’t (yet) plan to stop in Belgium, the biggest fans are already making plans to head to Amsterdam or Paris. A fan on Twitter has already given an idea of ​​the ticket price.

With Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ in the United States going viral on TikTok for months, European fans finally got a chance to see her in action. The singer announced the dates and locations of her world tour yesterday. Earlier, even registering for the pre-sale was already difficult. For example, shows in London, Paris and Amsterdam had to wait over an hour for confirmation.

‘The Eras Tour’

No Taylor in Belgium the following year. At least, if we’re to believe Taylor Swift’s current schedule. Next summer the singer will be in almost all Western European countries, but we will not be there. It is therefore certain that many fans will cross the United Kingdom or take the car to France, the Netherlands or Germany.

Tickets will only be available for two weeks, but fans were actually able to register yesterday to gain access to the sale on that date. How much the tickets will actually cost is also a big question mark. However, yesterday an Australian fan had given an idea of ​​how much it could be.

prices

The new leg of the tour also has some dates in Australia. Ticket prices there are already known, making sure that an Australian fan on Twitter has already converted the prices to Euros. It reads, “Based on Australian prices…this is what it will be like in Euros (if prices stay the same).” So it’s quite possible that prices will still vary, but this gives fans an idea.

Thus the cheapest tickets would cost 49.65 euros. The second cheapest then immediately is 74.51 Euro. After that, the normal ticket per zone rises to 236.07 euros. Of course you pay a little more for VIP tickets. Their price starts from 217.43 Euro. most expensive it’s been a long time comingTickets cost no less than 776.68 euros. Plus, you get early access to the stadium and VIP area, you get tons of luggage, and so on. Whether prices in Europe will actually be comparable remains to be seen.