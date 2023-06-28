Taylor Swift Is Coming To The Arena: Fans Have Until Friday To Register For Tickets

The American pop star has announced concerts at the Johan Cruijff Arena on July 5 and 6, 2024. To prevent tickets being wasted, fans must pre-register through a special Ticketmaster site. “With this registration we can filter out buyers who want to resell tickets,” the organizer said.

The American singer-songwriter has been working on them since March Eras Tour in the United States. The European leg of the tour will begin in Paris on 9 May 2024 and end in London on 17 August.

It is the first time since 2015 that the pop star can be seen again in the Netherlands, but fans will need to register before they can get tickets. Registration for this will end at midnight next Friday.

A limited number of fans will have access to the sale and others will be placed on a waiting list. Organizers caution, “Registration does not guarantee sales or access to tickets.” Tickets will be available on a first come, first served basis. Ticket sales for selected fans Then it will start from 12th July.