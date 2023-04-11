Taylor Swift is seen for the first time since the end of the engagement | News

Taylor Swift was photographed for the first time after the end of her engagement to Joe Alwyn. The 33-year-old singer was in New York, United States, and was seen leaving an Italian restaurant.

She had dinner with friends, Jack Antonoff It is Margaret Qualley, on Via Carota. On Twitter, fans speculated that Jennifer Lawrence had also participated in the meeting, although there were no images of the actress at the scene. In the images, Taylor appears leaving the place laughing.

The artist and Alwyn were together for six years. The engagement reportedly ended amicably. Taylor is touring the US.

The show features a setlist with 44 songs, including hits from several of the singer’s albums such as Fearless, Your Beling With Me, Love Story, Enchanted, Look What You Make Me Do, 22, All Too Well, Blank Space, Lavender Hazeramong many others.

