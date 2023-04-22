Taylor Swift is seen hanging out with friends after the breakup

The singer’s breakup with Joe Alwyn was announced on April 8

Taylor Swift’s outing with friends led to a series of comments on the internet (Photo: Playback/Twitter)

The singer and songwriter Taylor Swift was seen on a walk with friends this Friday (21), through the streets of New York, in the United States, after announcing the end of her relationship with Joe Alwyn. The artist, who ended up on one of the most talked about subjects on the internet after the “busting”, was in the company of Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid and sisters Alana, Danielle and Este Haim.

READ MORE >> ‘Twilight’: everything we know about the series based on the vampire saga

Super Mario Bros is the most watched movie in 2023; see other game adaptations

Comments from netizens intensified after Taylor’s fans realized that all the friends who were with her during the tour stopped following the artist’s ex-boyfriend on Instagram, which is enough of a factor for the possibility of betrayal to be raised as a reason for the termination. Blake’s husband, Ryan Reynoldsalso unfollowed Joe on the social network.

Tyalor Swift with Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively and sisters Alana, Danielle and Este Haim (Photo: Playback/Twitter)

The collective attitude of the artist’s friends resulted in a series of memes and comments on the internet, especially on Twitter, of people creating theories about what happened. “Six years, guys, six years. He made friends with all of Taylor’s friends, everyone! And for most of them to be coming out pouring rain unfollow it’s because he did a big shit”, speculated an internet user.

Another comment on the social network read: “Gigi gave unfollow at Joe. They literally left the house to bury him. I feel bad”. Theories also swirled around that the girlfriends encounter, which took place during a seven-day break that Taylor took during “The Eras Tour”happened so that they would have a chance to “gossip” about the end of the relationship.

Check out some comments from Internet users about the tour and the unfollows:

taylor going out publicly with her friends and soon after they unfed joe, showing us that he did something but without having to expose him and get involved in controversy, MASTERMIND pic.twitter.com/e4LRGPtXlx — ioio (@folkslovr) April 21, 2023