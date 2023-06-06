taylor swift is single again





In early April, news broke that Taylor Swift had ended her 7-year relationship with Joe Alwyn. A month later, rumors surfaced that the 33-year-old singer was dating the lead singer of pop rock band 1975, Matty Healy (34). But this love affair is over now.

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy have split after dating for a month

Surprisingly, both of them broke up. For example, it seemed like Taylor and Mattie were having a good time together. The two were sitting in the back seat after Taylor’s concert in Nashville. Yesterday we wrote about Matty kissing a male security guard during her show. Could this be the beginning of the end?

What is going on?

according to a source tmz Taylor will return to the market. The reason for the break-up is still unknown. Taylor and Mattie have been seen together regularly over the past month. For example, Matty took part in many concerts era travel And they were also spotted on a double date in New York. unfortunately quantity was allowed Valuable time To no avail and the two are now separated anyway.

Taylor and Fernando Alonso

In case you missed these rumors, Taylor may have dated F1 driver Fernando Alonso for a while. To dispel these rumours, the 41-year-old Aston Martin driver posted a video on TikTok in which he is scrolling through his phone and then winking at the camera. And all this to a song by Taylor Swift, Karma, The caption makes it even more ironic. Of race week era, Of course, Driver is referring to Taylor’s tour name: era travel, Tiktok has been viewed more than 5 million times so far.

@fernandoalonso Race Week era😉 #F1 #F1TikTok #Formula1 ♬ Karma Teej – ✨️h <3 ✨️