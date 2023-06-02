Taylor Swift just sold her apartment with an indoor pool

Big fan of American singer Taylor Swift and love New York too? Or are you just crazy about sneaking into other people’s homes – just like Editor-in-Chief Josephine’s own home? Then we have good news! The luxury apartment that Taylor Swift used to live in is up for sale — and we can take a look inside. We tell you about the apartment and the considerable amount the American singer is asking for…

Taylor Swift Apartments for Sale

The house we’re talking about is for sale for around $18 million (!) and is located on Cornelia Street in New York. die Hard Fans will surely recognize the street name, as Taylor Swift wrote a song about this house which is on her album leaves Was from 2019.

The American singer rented the house in 2016, as her own apartment in New York – which cost $18 million – was being renovated. But now that her temporary apartment on Cornelia Street has also been renovated after Taylor’s departure – it’s ready to move on to its next owner. Like this tallest and most expensive penthouse in New York by Justin Timberlake.

buy or rent

Although the apartment is now for sale (if you’ve got $18 million in the bank, go for it), the apartment’s realtor dropped last year that the house is also for rent. she did it in a whisper trendy Method – Through a Tiktok Tour. How American do you want it? Naturally, this video went great viral, For nothing else. This beautiful house has at least five (!) floors, a roof terrace and five separate bathrooms. And this is not all. A large garage is also available and on one of the floors there is a large indoor swimming pool. And all this in the heart of New York. Check it out for yourself below.

