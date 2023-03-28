Taylor Swift makes history with the albums of …

Make way for the legend to arrive! During her promotion of the ‘Eras Tour’, Taylor Swift broke a new world record on the main music charts. This week, the singer and songwriter put seven simultaneous albums in the Top 40 of the Billboard 200. The achievement is so great that she became the first living artist to have achieved this feat.
On the list, Swift has the following positions
3rd place- Midnights
13th place- lover
14th place- Folklore
19th place- 1989
22nd place- Red (Taylor’s Version)
26th place- Reputation
31st place- evermore
Seven wasn’t enough. On the April list, two new albums entered the ranking: “fearless” (Taylor’s Version) in the 52nd position and “Speak Now” in the 69th.
It is also impossible to forget the milestones that “Midnights” (2022) had. Spending weeks at the top of the charts, it has become one of the most relevant albums in the world. It managed to make history when all the tracks entered the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100. It is noteworthy that this project never left the Top 10 of the US ranking. After the start of the tour this year, the disc jumped from 6th to 3rd position.
Dominating the charts around the world, this year she continues to achieve many of her career milestones.
Check out some news from the artist that has already occurred this year:
TAYLOR SWIFT BREAKS RECORD SHE WAS MADONNA 36 YEARS AGO
TAYLOR SWIFT ACHIEVES 6 GRAMMY SONG OF THE YEAR NOMINATIONS
FANS OF TAYLOR SWIFT ARE ALREADY MORE THAN HALF OF US ADULTS
According to Billboard, this feat had only happened after the death of Whitney Houston. “Previously, the feat has only been achieved once in that period (…) when the late superstar also had seven (albums) in the top 40 on the chart dated March 17, 2012”.
A “The Eras Tour” already has 52 concerts confirmed. So far, four have been held and all of them were sold out. With a setlist of 44 songs, with a three-hour presentation, Swift sought to take a journey through her entire discography, using iconic costumes and a stage all worked on illusions for those who are watching. Being a great success, all Brazilian fans are waiting anxiously to have some confirmation of concerts in Brazil.
