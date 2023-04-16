Taylor Swift performs after the breakup and lines draw the attention of fans: “We have things to catch up on”

Taylor Swift returned to the stage for another series of shows of “The Eras Tour” this Thursday (13), in Tampa, Florida, United States. The performance was the first since the news that the singer would have ended the relationship with Joe Alwyn, after six years together. In this scenario, some of the star’s comments caught the public’s attention.

Just before going into the segment where she sings songs from the “Folklore” album, Taylor hinted that she had a lot to talk about with fans. “Is it just me or do we have a lot of stuff to catch up on?”, she said. The artist did not give more details, but commented on how so many things have happened since her last tour. “It’s been a long time since I’ve been on tour. And to say a lot happened is an understatement.”he declared.

For some, Taylor’s impromptu lines could be references to the alleged breakup of the romance with the actor. However, some fans believe that the singer was simply talking about the hiatus of more than four years since she toured the world with the “Reputation Stadium Tour”, which came to an end in November 2018. The “Lover Fest” tour was scheduled for starting in April 2020, however, had to be canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In another moment of the show in Tampa, the diva was sincere when talking about the hit “Lover”. Swift, in a way, downplayed the weight of the song, which had been written for Alwyn. “Some of these songs aren’t about my life, but my hope is that you can relate them to yours, and this next one… it’s just a love song, you know?”she mentioned when announcing the track.

read more

“It’s just a love song, you know” – Taylor Swift before playing ‘Lover’ in #TampaTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/QFb1eZcFXT —Taylor Paraguay (@TSUpdatesPY) April 14, 2023

read more

“Some of these songs aren’t about my life, but my hope is that you can relate them to yours, and this next one… its just a love song you know?” *PROCEDES TO PLAY LOVER* MOTHER ID EVIL — Hunter ✨️ (Eras Tour 7/14 & 15) (@TheTSwizzle1989) April 14, 2023

Some fans, however, pointed out that the singer has the habit of saying this in all the shows on this tour, so it would not be related to the end of the relationship coming to light. “She says that all the time”commented a profile on Twitter.

read more

she says this everytime tho — cake 🦷 6/8!!! (@nocakenocrime) April 14, 2023

However, the audience did a great job of giving Taylor a standing ovation after her performance of “Champagne Problems”, which was written in collaboration with Alwyn. At the end of the song, the singer was surprised by the extensive applause and screams from the audience. “Taylor Swift performed ‘Champagne Problems’ live in Tampa for the first time since her breakup with Joe Alwyn. They co-wrote it. Though she didn’t say anything…she said EVERYTHING with her reaction as fans erupted madly louder and longer than usual to show their support for her”noted one fan.

read more

Taylor Swift played Champagne Problems Live in Tampa for the first time since her break-up with Joe Alwyn. They co-write it. While she did n’t say anything… she said EVERYTHING in her reaction as the fans erupted insanely louder and longer than usual after to show their support.… pic.twitter.com/hb3yUj50sq —Andy Signore (@andysignore) April 14, 2023

So far, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have not spoken out openly – and explicitly – about the end of the relationship. According to sources revealed to People, some of the reasons would be the boy’s difficulty in dealing with the star’s fame, as well as the “differences in their personalities”. Find out all the details and see the reports by clicking here.